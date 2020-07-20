Black Lives Matter organization holds march in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn (WTNH) — The Black Lives Matter organization brought their message of justice and equality to Watertown Sunday.

The group and attendees held a protest Sunday afternoon and marched from the town Green to Main Street.

One of the marchers says it is important for the Black community in Watertown to speak up on the issue.

Nicholas Pierre of Watertown told News 8, “We’re here to spread a message to a town that might need to hear it. Growing up in Watertown, I don’t want to come off as I was judged because of my skin growing up because I have great friends. But a couple of people, a couple of things, a couple of experiences are going to be in my mind forever. So it’s important for us to come out here in Watertown, to my home town. So it’s important to get this message out, especially as a small part of the Black Community.”

According to the 2018 Census, 98% of residents in Watertown are White. Only 2% are Black.