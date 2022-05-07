WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after Watertown Police discovered a body and are labelling the death suspicious.

The body was reported at 7:51 a.m. Saturday morning. Passing drivers told police they spotted a potential unconscious man lying in the dirt parking area of the Echo Lake conservation trail off of Ice House Road. When responders arrived, they discovered the male was already deceased.

Police say the circumstances are suspicious in nature.

Connecticut State Police are assisting Watertown detectives.

Ice House Road will be closed from Saco Street to Echo Lake Road until further notice as the investigation continues.