Body of missing person found near Winchester Lake, DEEP says

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A body was recovered near an overturned canoe near the Winchester Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The person was reported missing to Winchester police Monday night, DEEP said. His vehicle was located near the boat launch at Winchester Lake.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time. The recovered person’s name is being withheld at this time.

