WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report of a “suspicious item” on Wednesday shut down parts of Main Street in Watertown, according to police.

The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called in to evaluate after a utility worker and an officer found a grenade, according to Watertown police.

The area of Main Street from Cherry Avenue to Trumbull Street was closed for the investigation. Authorities said that the grenade is inert, which means that it is real, but did not have any explosives inside.

The road had reopened, as of 8:40 p.m.