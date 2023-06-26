TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Torrington woman turned herself into police on Monday for charges stemming from an active arrest warrant from a deadly motorcycle crash in September, according to authorities.

On Sept. 21, 2022, Lisa Krulicki, 63, of Torrington was driving an Allstar Transportation school bus on Torringford Street when she took a left onto Greenwoods Road in front of a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist identified as 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The Torrington Police Department conducted an investigation into the fatal crash and signed an arrest warrant for Krulicki for allegedly causing the fatal crash.

Mugshot of Lisa Krulicki. (SOURCE: Torrington Police Department)

Krulicki cooperated with the investigation and was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to yield while making a left turn.

She was processed and released on a$5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on July 3.