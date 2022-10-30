HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-vehicle crash forced Route 8 South to close down between exits 42 and 43 on Sunday morning, according to CT Travel Smart.

LifeStar has been called in to respond to the crash and serious injuries are reported, according to Connecticut State Police. Two people were transported by LifeStar to local hospitals.

The road is closed while state police conduct an investigation. The police are asking drivers to look for alternate routes.

