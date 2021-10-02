Car crashes 30 feet down embankment on Route 118 in East Litchfield

EAST LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews were called to a car down an embankment crash Friday night on Route 118.

At around 9:28 p.m., Firefighters, Emergency Medical Services, and State Police responded to the scene and located the car 30 feet down a steep embankment, and around 75 feet off the roadway.

Emergency services pulled out the driver along with their pet from the vehicle, and both were brought back up to the roadway.

Medical responders treated and transported the patient while firefighters searched for others who may be injured.

Officials report that no other individuals were located. The firefighters stayed on scene to navigate traffic and clean up the scene.

The road has since reopened.