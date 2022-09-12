Warning: This story contains content that some may find disturbing.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Court cases were continued for two educators accused of failing to report allegations of sexual abuse of multiple students by a former Plymouth Center School teacher.

Chrystal Collins and Rebecca Holleran are charged with failing to report the abuse of students by former fourth-grade teacher James Eschert.

Collins was Plymouth Center School’s principal from July 2003 until she retired in June 2019, and Holleran was the interim principal at the school from 2020-21 and a current math coach for pre-K through second-grade students. Holleran remains on administrative leave.

Eschert was arrested in January 2022 and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury for alleged incidents that took place during the 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2019-20 school years. Eschert’s arrest warrant includes details and information from 13 alleged victims who claimed Eschert inappropriately touched female students, made comments about their bodies, bought gifts for them, and invited them to private lunches and meals at his home.

Two other educators, Sherri Turner and Melissa Morelli, are charged with failure to report abuse, neglect, or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child. Both of their cases were continued until Oct. 13, allowing more time for discovery.

Holleran is due back in court on Oct. 11, while Collins is set to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Eschert remains out on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on Sept. 27.