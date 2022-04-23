WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 4-year-old lost their life after becoming stuck under a farm tractor in Watertown on Saturday, police said.

The Watertown Police Department and fire department responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor around 3:20 p.m.

At the scene, officials found that a child became entangled within a farm implement that was running. The family resides in the area.

The child was pronounced dead on-scene, police said.

The WPD offered its sympathy to the friends and family of the child, as well as its gratitude to the officers, firefighters, and neighbors “who did all they could to help.”

Police are currently investigating the incident.

