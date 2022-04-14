NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are working to restore power to people in Norfolk after the town was hit hard by storms earlier Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Norfolk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo said on Twitter many houses remain in the dark, though power has come back on in some parts of town.

Roads across town were closed with trees and wires down.

Photo: Jon Barbagallo

Route 272 is still closed at the Village Green and Mountain Road is still blocked past house #400.

Meadowbrook Senior Housing was without power. Firefighters, Eversource and emergency responders were on the scene assisting tenants, Barbagallo said.

Click here to stay up-to-date with News 8’s latest weather updates.