BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Florida who is wanted in a 10-year-old sexual assault of a child case was arrested in Connecticut.

Benjamin Quinn, 37, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Task Force, Connecticut State Police, and deputies from Florida Sheriff’s office in Marion County. The arrest took place in the area of Nonnewaug Road in Bethlehem on Saturday.

Quinn was charged with two counts of Sexual Battery upon a person under the age of 12 in March of 2012, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Following the issued search warrant, Quinn fled the state of Florida and was unable to be located by authorities.

In 2021, the U.S. Marshals and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a lengthy investigation and tracked down Quinn to Bethlehem, Conn. Quinn was located working and living on a farm under the alias Michael Waters.

Quinn has been charged as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut, pending an extradition to Florida.

