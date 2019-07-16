Cooling centers in Torrington

(WTNH)–With the heat building up this week, the city of Torrington is trying to help people beat the heat.

The following cooling centers will be open Wednesday July 17th through Monday July 22nd:

Torrington City Hall Auditorium 140 Main Street 8am to 8 pm



Sullivan Senior Center 88 East Albert Street 9 am to 4 pm



Joseph House 116 Water Street 9 am to 5 pm



Coe Memorial Park Center 101 Litchfield St 12 pm to 6 pm



The city of Torrington also encourages folks to find places with air conditioning, such as libraries, shopping malls, and community centers.