Crash in Torrington shuts down Rt. 8, patients airlifted by LifeStar

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has shut down Rt. 8 in Torrington to make way for LifeStar helicopters Thursday afternoon.

Torrington Fire Chief reported that multiple fire engines were dispatched at about 430p.m. to a Motor Vehicle Accident on the Northbound lane of Rt. 8 near exit 44.

One vehicle had rolled over and had two patients with extensive injuries trapped inside.

Two LifeStar helicopters were requested on the scene for the air evacuation of the patients.

Both directions of the highway were shut down in the area of exit 44 for the landing space for the helicopters.

No other information is available at this time.

