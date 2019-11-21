1  of  3
Breaking News
Active fire reported in North Franklin, officials say Crash in Torrington shuts down Rt. 8, patients airlifted by LifeStar Silver Alert issued for missing 2-year-old missing from Watertown
Live Now
Key witnesses Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify in Trump impeachment inquiry

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Crash in Torrington shuts down Rt. 8, patients airlifted by LifeStar

Litchfield

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:
LifeStar 3_70886

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has shut down Rt. 8 in Torrington to make way for LifeStar helicopters Thursday afternoon.

Torrington Fire Chief reported that multiple fire engines were dispatched at about 430p.m. to a Motor Vehicle Accident on the Northbound lane of Rt. 8 near exit 44.

One vehicle had rolled over and had two patients with extensive injuries trapped inside.

Two LifeStar helicopters were requested on the scene for the air evacuation of the patients.

Both directions of the highway were shut down in the area of exit 44 for the landing space for the helicopters.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details of this story as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Man charged with neglecting 85-year-old mother avoids jail

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with neglecting 85-year-old mother avoids jail"

Fire destroys Marino's Restaurant in Torrington, family-owned for over 60 years

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire destroys Marino's Restaurant in Torrington, family-owned for over 60 years"

Firefighters battle large fire at Marino's Restaurant in Torrington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters battle large fire at Marino's Restaurant in Torrington"

Torrington Fire crews extract driver from rollover accident, injuries reported

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Torrington Fire crews extract driver from rollover accident, injuries reported"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss