NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in New Milford, according to officials.

Crews were called to the structure fire around 3 p.m. on McNulty Drive. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle fire in a garage that had extended to the two-story home.

The fire was under control after around 30 minutes. Officials said there were occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were all safely and quickly removed.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.