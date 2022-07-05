NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at New Milford High School Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported around 2:10 p.m., according to the Fire Marshal’s office. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass wrote on Facebook that the fire was contained but still burning, and first responders would continue to assess the damage and put out the remaining fire.

There is damage to the roof of the building. The Fire Marshal’s office said the cause is undetermined.

Bass said other agencies, such as Brookfield and Danbury, also responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the Fire Marshal’s office.

