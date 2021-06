NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Search and rescue crews are searching for two men who fell into the Housatonic River in New Milford Wednesday evening and have yet to be found.

Officials said a 911 call came in around 8:30 p.m. reporting two men, a 23-year-old and 36-year-old, fell into the Housatonic River behind the West Cove Marina on West Street.

Searchers stayed until 1 a.m. and will will return later Thursday morning to continue looking for the two men.