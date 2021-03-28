CSP: Body found floating in pond at Mt. Tom State Park

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at Mount Tom State Park Sunday.

State Police say, at 2:48 p.m., Bantam Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to Mount Tom Pond in the area of Bantam Road farm stand for reports of someone in the water.

Emergency crews arrive within minutes. A total of 23 emergency personnel responded to the scene.

One person was found floating in the water about 15′ from shore. They were removed from the water by a rescue crew wearing cold water suits.

They were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is still in early stages and still active.

If you have any information, please call State Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

CSP explains why some people are mailing packages to someone else's address without them knowing it

News /

16-year-old in juvenile court for allegedly attacking girl with hatchet

News /

Hatchet-wielding 16-year-old breaks into Watertown home, attacks juvenile inside, police say

News /

'You are now us': Teen finds forever home with 60-year-old adopted parents in New Milford

News /

Mother of two Watertown teens shot and killed charged in connection with their deaths

News /

Hunters Ambulance employee accused of throwing Molotov cocktails, intentionally setting 4 fires around CT

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss