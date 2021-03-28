CSP: Body found floating in pond at Mt. Tom State Park

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at Mount Tom State Park Sunday.

State Police say, at 2:48 p.m., Bantam Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to Mount Tom Pond in the area of Bantam Road farm stand for reports of someone in the water.

Emergency crews arrive within minutes. A total of 23 emergency personnel responded to the scene.

One person was found floating in the water about 15′ from shore. They were removed from the water by a rescue crew wearing cold water suits.

They were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is still in early stages and still active.

If you have any information, please call State Police.