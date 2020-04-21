CT Checkup: Thomaston restaurant providing free student meals during pandemic

THOMASTON, Conn. (WNTH) — Mona Lisa Ristorante is giving back to local children while schools are still closed during this Coronavirus pandemic.

Each weekday, the Thomaston restaurant is offering free lunches for students with their curbside pickup or delivery from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

“We ask no questions,” said owner Abbas Hooshmand. “We just want to help the community. We just want to help the students.”

In addition to lunch, the restaurant also provides a “snack pack” for each child filled with fruit, vegetables, juice, and a snack.

Students can choose anything on the menu and Hooshmand says he is feeding up to 200 kids per day.

While business is down, he is proud to provide for children who relied on those school-provided lunches.

“Of course it’s money coming from my pocket and I have to work seven days a week now,” Hooshmand said. “I just never thought how it was going to impact me because I didn’t want to.”

And he says the decision to do this was an easy one.

“I choose to give back to the community because they give back to me,” he said. “I just love this community.”

For more info: https://www.monalisaristorante.net/