Breaking News
Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

CT Checkup: Thomaston restaurant providing free student meals during pandemic

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASTON, Conn. (WNTH) — Mona Lisa Ristorante is giving back to local children while schools are still closed during this Coronavirus pandemic. 

Each weekday, the Thomaston restaurant is offering free lunches for students with their curbside pickup or delivery from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 

“We ask no questions,” said owner Abbas Hooshmand. “We just want to help the community. We just want to help the students.” 

In addition to lunch, the restaurant also provides a “snack pack” for each child filled with fruit, vegetables, juice, and a snack. 

Students can choose anything on the menu and Hooshmand says he is feeding up to 200 kids per day. 

While business is down, he is proud to provide for children who relied on those school-provided lunches.  

“Of course it’s money coming from my pocket and I have to work seven days a week now,” Hooshmand said. “I just never thought how it was going to impact me because I didn’t want to.” 

And he says the decision to do this was an easy one.

“I choose to give back to the community because they give back to me,” he said. “I just love this community.”

For more info: https://www.monalisaristorante.net/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

CT Checkup: Thomaston restaurant providing free student meals during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Thomaston restaurant providing free student meals during pandemic"

Connecticut food chain giving checkups to customers before they can shop

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut food chain giving checkups to customers before they can shop"

Coronavirus peaks: When each county is estimated to see its max virus-related hospitalizations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus peaks: When each county is estimated to see its max virus-related hospitalizations"

Thomaston teachers roll through town for students before distant learning takes hold

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomaston teachers roll through town for students before distant learning takes hold"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss