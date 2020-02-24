CT food pantries get fresh, healthy donations from Griffin Health

Litchfield

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNh) — Some area food pantries got a very special donation Monday, thanks to Griffin Health. 

They partnered up with other community organizations to deliver fresh, healthy foods to Lower Naugatuck Valley food banks.

“This is wonderful,” said Toni Anne Cassidy of Seymour Oxford Food Bank. “Our usual food drives are just canned goods, but this is just everything, from the fresh produce to meats, fresh vegetables, frozen vegetables. This is really a delight to have to give to our clients.”

It’s all part of a mission to give the community better access to healthier foods.

“What we were finding as a coalition of food pantries is that what was available on their shelves was not healthy options,” said David Morgan, president of TEAM, another organization involved in making the donations possible. “Starches, sugars, saturated fats.”

Instead, fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins were part of the donation.

Griffin Health President Patrick Charmel said that sick care is only a small part of health care. 

“If we really want to make a difference, we have to look at things like employment and food security and transportation and housing quality, and we’re looking into all of those,” said Charmel.

