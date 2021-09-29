CT State Police: Assault in Winchester leaves man in critical condition

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Western District Major Crimes is investigating an assault in Winchester Wednesday that left a man in critical condition.

State Police said the assault occurred at a residence in town during the late morning hours. A male victim was transported via Lifestar to Hartford Hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to police.

The scene is active and under investigation. Winchester Police and the Litchfield State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating along with State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koeppel at (860) 626-1867.