TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-alarm house fire displaced three adults and two children early Friday morning in Torrington.

Torrington Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said the fire broke out just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Hoffman Street.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the second and third floors, prompting mutual aid from Litchfield and Harwinton fire crews.

Everyone got out of the house safely, but Doyle said a family dog died.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.