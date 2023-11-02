WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of DP Mart in Watertown was arrested on Thursday for alleged illegal business practices, police said.

According to the Watertown Police Department, Moniruzzaman Mir, 44, of Shelton, turned himself in to Watertown police on Thursday. He was charged with possession/sale of unstamped cigarettes, fraudulent tax stamps and illegal possession of cannabis with intent to sell.

These charges are a result of an investigation into the DP Mart on Main Street that police began earlier this year.

Police said the investigation started after multiple customers complained about illegal business practices with marijuana and underage sales. As part of the investigation, investigators went to the business several times and purchased marijuana from the mart, police said.

The Watertown police issued a search and seizure warrant at the DP Mart in February and seized over 800 illegal items, police said.

Items seized from DP Mart. (SOURCE: Groton Police Department)

According to police, these products included cannabis products produced in California, products containing above the legally allowable limit of total THC, products containing cannabis-derived THC and cannabis products intended for medical use only.

Police also said they seized cigarettes with fraudulent State of Connecticut tax stamps and cigarettes without the State of Connecticut tax stamp affixed.

Mir was transferred to Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday with a $100,000 bond, police said.