BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was extricated after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Barkhamsted, according to officials.

Crews from multiple departments responded to the rollover crash at 219 East Hartland Rd. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-vehicle on its side with the driver trapped inside.

Officials were able to extricate the driver, who sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The accident was caused by ice on the road, according to officials. Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while driving this winter and make sure they are taking necessary precautions.