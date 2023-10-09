LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was rescued after a rollover crash Sunday night in Litchfield, according to officials.

The Litchfield Fire Department said officials responded to a report of a car that had rolled over into a telephone pole around 9:12 p.m. in the area of 339 Torrington Rd. When crews arrived on the scene they found one car on its side next to a snapped telephone pole.

Officials said there was one person still in the vehicle at that time. Crews were able to quickly extricate the person from the car and were able to clean up the scene and remove the car.

The scene has now been turned over to Connecticut State Police.