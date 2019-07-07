E. Coli found in Thomaston pond

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)–The Torrington Area Health District (TAHD) was notified Wednesday morning by the Connecticut State Laboratory of a high bacteria level at Nystrom’s Pond in Thomaston.

According to the TAHD, E. Coli is used to indicate the relative level of bacteria in fresh water bathing areas. When the detected levels of E. Coli exceed the state standard, the TAHD consult with town officials about appropriate actions.

A swimming area would normally be retested immediately, but due to the holiday on Thursday, testing could not be done.

Town officials and the TAHD agreed to post an advisory at the pond, which encouraged bathers to refrain from submerging their heads in the water or ingestion. If anyone chose to use the pond, it was suggested they shower in clean water afterward.

The advisory warned bathers to enter at their own risk.

The potential effects of E. Coli ingestion were explained in the advisory, including elevated risk of ear, nose and throat infections and potential gastrointestinal issues. Users who might have compromised immune systems are suggested to refrain from bathing in the pond currently.

Nystrom’s Pond will be retested on Monday morning and results should be available within a few days.

The TAHD routinely samples public swimming areas in all its member towns, and asked that anyone with questions contact them or the selectman’s office.