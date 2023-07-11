EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters in East Hampton are heading back to the polls Tuesday.

In May, they overwhelmingly shot down the proposed school budget, saying the amount was too low.

They’re going to try again with a quarter of $1 million added to the budget. The question is: Will that be enough to get this budget past voters?

There are four questions on the ballot: Do you approve the proposed school budget, and is it too high or too low. And then, do you approve the town budget, and is it too high or too low. In a referendum the day after Memorial Day, voters overwhelmingly said the $35.6 million dollar school budget was too low. Now they have added a quarter million dollars to it.

The way voters summed it up back in May: if you have kids, the budget was too low. If you’re retired, it’s too high.

“It’s not a big mill rate increase to maintain the education system we have and keep important public services or even make them better like police and ambulance,” Brain Corvo of East Hampton said. “That’s only a couple grand each. Educations the big thing, but it adds value to the town.”

“I think the budget’s too high, and I think the schools got a budget increase every single year and I know people don’t appreciate not voting for school kids, but I think at this point they need to consider other needs in the town,” another East Hampton resident, James Elliott, said.

The district said the last budget included about $800,000 in cuts dues to federal Covid money drying up and high inflation. The cuts would have meant laying off five teachers, increasing classroom sizes, and reducing hours for math tutors and school psychologists.

The town budget has remained the same in this referendum.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.