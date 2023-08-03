WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the person responsible for abandoning a dog in a crate at Sylvan Lake Park in Watertown.

There was no food or water in the crate, and it’s unknown how long the dog was there before animal control officers retrieved him. The medium-sized bully-type dog was found emaciated, dehydrated and with cuts across his body, according to police.

The dog is recovering from its condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward with information leading to an arrest. Information can also be emailed to Tips@watertownctpd.org.