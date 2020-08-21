Thomaston residents allowed to return home as crews repair gas leak

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Some homes were evacuated in Thomaston Friday morning due to a gas leak.

Dispatch confirmed to News 8 that just before 10:30 a.m., there was a gas leak on Maple Street. People in the area were asked to evacuate but the area has since been made safe and they are now allowed back into their homes.

Eversource officials say that the gas line on Maple Street was hit by a third-party contractor but that the problem has been isolated.

Five natural gas customer were temporarily affected and repairs are underway at this time.