NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Normally, Farmington River Tubing is a very popular spot during the summer — it’s a great place to cool off on these hot and humid days.

But the tubes were piled high on Thursday because the business was closed again due to river flooding.

According to Farmington River Tubing’s Facebook page, the river is flooded due to increased release from the Colebrook Reservoir. Thursday, the water current flow was around 2,000 cubic feet per second.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages storage capacity to the Colebrook River Lake to provide flood protection to downstream communities. The group oversees all flood control along the Farmington River.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, its office at the Colebrook River Lake has picked up almost 15 inches of rain in July, so the water level was very high. So, what it does is release water into the Farmington River to get the water level in the reservoir back below flood state.

During flood releases, the reservoir control center closely monitors the downstream river conditions to ensure it can handle the flow.

It started releasing water from the reservoir on July 12. Farmington River Tubing closed early on that day due to the imminent water release. It hasn’t been able to open since — and was only able to open three days in July.

Since it’s going to be a beautiful weekend, a lot of people want to come out and tube down the river. Unfortunately, the outlook isn’t optimistic for opening this weekend.

The water will be monitored on a day-to-day basis, so you are urged to call the number on their website before coming out.

Some people using their own tubes tried to go down the river on Thursday. Even though it may look manageable in some spots, eventually you’ll run into rapids, where you can flip your tube and really get hurt.

Some debris has also piled up in spots, which poses another threat. And of course, there are strong currents that are not visible from the shore. Bottom line — stay safe, just wait until the level goes down.