Fire crews battle garage fire in Harwinton Easter morning

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews battled a garage fire at a Harwinton home on Easter morning.

Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire inside an attached garage at 82 Campville Hill Road at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews saw the vehicle was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading to the house.

The blaze was contained mostly to the garage area, Harwinton Fire reported, but the rest of the house had heavy smoke throughout.

There were no injuries reported for the occupants or firefighters.

Mutual aid responded to the fire from Burlington, Northfield, East Litchfield, Thomaston, and Terryville.

