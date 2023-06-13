The Bantam Fire Company rescued a dog that jumped 34 feet off Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield, officials said.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bantam Fire Company rescued a dog that jumped 34 feet off Mount Tom State Park tower in Litchfield, officials said.

On Monday just after 3:30 p.m., Bantam firefighters were dispatched to the state park after a dog jumped off the tower and was unable to walk, according to the Bantam Fire Company Facebook page.

Officials said the Litchfield Fire Department was requested to provide equipment to transport the dog and the Washington Department assisted with manpower.

Firefighters notified a local veterinarian to wait for the dog’s arrival for treatment.

Fire crews hiked to the top of the mountain and met up with the dog and his owner. Officials said the dog was stable but needed to be carried to the bottom.

Fire crews rescue a dog who jumped off the Mount Tom State Park tower (Source: Bantam Fire Company))

Fire crews rescue a dog who jumped off the Mount Tom State Park tower (Source: Bantam Fire Company))

Fire crews rescue a dog who jumped off the Mount Tom State Park tower (Source: Bantam Fire Company))

The dog was transported via basket and transferred to the care of Northwest Corner Veterinary Hospital.

Officials said the dog has been examined and they are happy to report he has no life-threatening injuries.

But the animal rescues were not over yet for the Washington Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Washington firefighters responded to a home to rescue a cat stuck on the roof, according to their Facebook page.