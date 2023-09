NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters in Northwest Connecticut are battling a fire this morning.

According to Norfolk’s Office of Emergency Management the fire is at a home at 189 Litchfield Road (Rt 272).

Along with Norfolk Fire Department and EMS, numerous mutual aid departments are assisting.

The occupants of the home got out safely. One firefighter sufferered a wrist injury and was taken to a hospital.

Route 272 is closed from Route 44 to Route 263 at this time.