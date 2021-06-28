Firefighters respond to storage unit fire in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a self-storage facility on River Street in Thomaston early Monday.

Thomaston and Norfolk responders are on scene. As smoke continues to billow from the burning fire inside the building, an excavator is pulling apart pieces of the building. All of that smoke is drifting over to Route 8, which is nearby.

There is no information at this time on the cause of the fire or the extent of any injuries.

  • Photo: Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO
  • Photo: Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO

