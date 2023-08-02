TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man and former firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman following a party he held at the firehouse.

Daniel David Brignolo, 25, is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault, along with the sale or delivery of alcohol to a minor, after allegedly raping a 19-year-old in June 2021. He was also an EMT.

Connecticut State Police said that he turned himself in on Tuesday.

Officers learned about the assault when the victim arrived at a hospital, according to police documents.

The victim was with a group that was supposed to be at a bonfire that night, but then moved the party to Brignolo’s house, and then the fire department, according to police documents. During the party, he allegedly kept giving the victim alcohol, drove an ambulance while he was intoxicated and made multiple sexual advances and comments.

The woman told police she repeatedly told Brignolo to stop making the comments and would push him away.

After the party, she was at Brignolo’s house when she started to throw up and go in and out of consciousness. She woke up in the morning to a note stating that he’d be back from work, and then spotted bruises on her body.

In 2021, the fire chief told police that Brignolo was “removed” from the department after the chief found out about the party. News 8 reached out to the fire department on Wednesday for comment.

While speaking to officers, Brignolo reportedly told them that the victim kept asking for a ride in the ambulance, and that he took her in it to a spot “10 seconds” away, according to police documents. He said that he did not see her drink any alcohol and that he asked her for consent multiple times before they had what he described as consensual sex.

His bond has been set at $15,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.