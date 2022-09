Former New Haven interim police chief becomes new deputy chief in Watertown.

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief.

Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service.

A formal swearing-in ceremony will occur on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Police Headquarters.