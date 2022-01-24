Former Plymouth elementary school teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with students

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Plymouth Center School teacher faces charges of sexual assault and risk of injury allegedly involving juveniles who were his students.

Plymouth Police said they received a complaint against James Eschert, 51, on Sept. 29, 2021. The complaint, according to police, focused on inappropriate conduct between him and several juveniles who were his students at the time of the alleged incidents.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant signed by the state’s attorney office on Jan. 18. Eschert turned himself in on Monday. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury.

Eschert was transported to New Britain Superior Court where he was held on a $350,000 court-set bond.

According to the arrest warrant, Eschert had worked in the Plymouth Public School system since 1998. From 1998 to 2021, he taught both third and fourth grade. He also briefly taught second grade in 2021.

The incidents allegedly took place during the 2016-2017, 2017-2018, and 2019-2020 school years.

Mayor Joseph Kilduff issued a statement following Eschert’s arrest.

Whenever allegations of this nature arise, our first thoughts need to be with the victims and their families. Anyone who commits these kinds of crimes should be held accountable and this arrest is a step in that process. Mr. Eschert is accused of betraying the sacred trust between student and a teacher. It is my hope and expectation that he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank the Plymouth Police Department for their thorough investigation and the Plymouth Board of Education for fully cooperating with this investigation. Mayor Joseph Kilduff

Police said the case is not closed and is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.