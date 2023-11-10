PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Plymouth elementary school teacher pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a child on Friday, according to the Connecticut Judicial Branch.

James Eschert, 51, a former fourth-grade teacher at Plymouth Center School was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a minor in January 2022.

Echert’s arrest warrant contains details from 13 alleged victims who were students at Plymouth Center School. The victims said he inappropriately touched female students, made comments on their bodies and invited them to private meals at his home.

The alleged victims claimed the inappropriate conduct happened during the 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2019-20 school years.

Four other educators at Plymouth Center School were charged with failing to report abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

Eshert is due back in court in January.