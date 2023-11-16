THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A former stage manager and director of productions at an opera house is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Thomaston.

Daniel Checovetes, 45, of Southington, turned himself in on Nov. 11 on an arrest warrant to Thomaston police. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16.

Daniel Checovetes (Photo: Thomaston Police Department)

Thomaston police said they began investigating in June 2023 after receiving information from Southington police that a complaint made was against Checovetes, accusing him of having sexual contact with minors in Thomaston dating back to 2009.

Thomaston police said Checovetes was a former stage manager and director for productions at the Thomaston Opera House. The victim in the case was a minor at the time of the alleged sexual assault, working as a volunteer under Checovetes’ direction at the opera house.

Checovetes’ involvement with the opera house ended in 2018, according to police. News 8 reached out to the Thomaston Opera House for comment.

His bond was set at $650,000, and he was ordered not to contact the victim. He’s due in court in Torrington on Nov. 21.