TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The former mayor of Torrington, Mary Jane Gryniuk, has died, according to an announcement from Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz on Wednesday.

Gryniuk was one of the first women to serve as mayor in her hometown of Torrington. She served as mayor for three terms during the 1990s.

Prior to serving a mayor, she worked as a paralegal at a busy law firm in town. Bysiewicz said her experience at the law firm prepared her for her role as mayor, as it taught her the importance of working hard for people and their families.

Bysiewicz said Gryniuk had a strong sense of financial acumen and managed the city’s budget with the same amount of care as she would her own.

According to Bysiewicz, Gryniuk knew each citizen by name in Torrington as she grew up in town and she chose to work and raise her family there.

Bysiewicz released the following statement in part: “I was saddened to learn of Mary Jane Gryniuk passing. As a trailblazer and role model among women and municipal government, Mary Jane was one of the first female mayors of Torrington. I had the pleasure of meeting her in 1998 when I was first running for Secretary of the State. She was a trusted advisor and mentor to me… I know that many in public service will miss her advice and wise counsel. Our hearts go out to Mary Jane’s family and friends.”