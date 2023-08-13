TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A food bank in Torrington held its free back to school event Sunday, giving away all of the essentials kids need for the start of the school year.

The Friendly Hands Food Bank collected new clothes, shoes, school supplies and more for families in need. Hundreds lined up for the giveaway.

It was first come, first serve. That feeling of putting together a new outfit for the first day of school is what inspired the head of the food bank to throw this event.

“Back to school means so many different things to many kids and why not give them a good head start by getting them new shoes, new sneakers to head back to school and be excited for that,” said Karen Thomas, executive director of the Friendly Hands Food Bank.

The Friendly Hands Food Bank serves more than 6,000 clients and is the largest food bank in northwest Connecticut.

“Money is tight right now and having a grown kid, having money doesn’t come as fast as it’s needed. It’s a great support for the community to have,” said parent Elizabeth Hill.