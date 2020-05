TORRINGTON, Conn.(WTNH) — In a push to make sure people in need get fresh fruit and vegetables, the Friendly Hands Food Bank is giving out free boxes of produce in Torrington on Wednesday.

It’s open to all Connecticut residents. The contactless drive-thru distribution starts at 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Torrington Middle School. Each box is able to feed a family for about two weeks.