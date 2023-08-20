NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An individual with outstanding warrants was located in New Hartford Saturday thanks to the collaborative efforts of local police, state police and K9 Gordon.

Officer Janco of the New Hartford police was on patrol Saturday at 10:15 p.m. when he observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 141 Main St, according to state police.

After speaking with the driver Officer Janco learned of a meeting with an individual known to police to have several outstanding warrants. The individual has been identified as Santo Consolini, 48, from Winsted

State Troopers Wedge and Carlson were called in to assist with the search. Trooper Carlson and his partner K9 Gordon tracked Consolini through heavily wooded area where he was found hiding.

Consolini was taken into police custody and charged with Failure to Appear in the 1st and 2nd Degree. They are being held on a $825,500 bond and are scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court tomorrow.