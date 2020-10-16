Gil on the Go: Live at The Farm in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state every Friday in October for our Gil on the Go series!

This week, Gil is live at the The Farm’s corn maze in Woodbury.

Woodbury means, “dwelling place in the woods.”

In the early 1670s, two groups of settlers from Stratford traveled upriver and ended up buying land, the Pomperaug plantation, from the Native Americans that lived there.

By 1674, Woodbury was recognized as a town and also consisted of Southbury, Roxbury, Bethlehem, most of Washington, and parts of Middlebury and Oxford.

In the 1700s, Woodbury thrived in the agricultural trade due to how close it was to the Housatonic River, which at the time was a frequently used route to the coast. There were also a large number of artisans and tradesmen in town.

The Glebe House Museum and Gertrude Jekyll Garden is an 18th century farmhouse that shows what life was like during the Revolutionary War. It is also home to the only remaining American garden planned by Gertrude Jekyll. The museum is still offering tours during the pandemic.

Leroy Anderson, the composer of a holiday favorite, “Sleigh Ride,” lived in Woodbury from 1948 until his death in 1975.

Musician and film director Rob Zombie bought a home in town with his spouse Sheri Moon in 2009.

The Farm in Woodbury was established in 1988, offering all sorts of agriculture and entertainment to the community.

Their Farm Store offers frozen meats, dried goods, produce, and flowers. The Farm also runs a Community-Supported Agriculture program.

This season, The Farm opens its corn maze and pumpkin patch at their Farmstead on Fridays and weekends. Flashlight Night is popular at the maze if you are looking for an early evening activity.

In the pumpkin patch, you can watch the sunrise as you start the weekend off with some yoga. Not an early bird? You can still be among the pumpkins at the Pumpkin Field Paint Class for people of all ages.

There are two more chances to watch Gil on the Go!