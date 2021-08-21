Goshen man in critical condition after Torrington motorcycle crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Goshen man is in critical condition following injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and City Hall Avenue.

A 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling South on Main Street and was attempting to make a left turn into City Hall Ave when the car struck a motorcycle traveling north on Main Street.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and landed about 20 feet from the crash. The motorcyclist was unresponsive on the scene and transported to Charlotte Hunger Hospital. Later he was transported by Trinity Ambulance to Hartford Hospital. LifeStar was called to transport the victim but could not fly due to wind, according to police.

Police report the motorcyclist is in critical condition at Hartford Hospital. He is identified as 34-year-old Mark McLellan of Goshen.

The operator of the Nissan Altima is identified as 37-year-old Melinda Delaney of New Britain.

Police report the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the operator of the Nissan Altima cooperated with police on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Detective James Crean at 860-489-2061.