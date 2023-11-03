HARWINTON, CONN. (WTNH) – A man has been charged with threatening and brandishing a firearm during an alleged road rage incident on Thursday in Harwinton, according to Connecticut State Police.



Connecticut State Police Troop L received a report of a road rage threatening incident at 2:37 p.m. on Route 4 near Birge Park Road in Harwinton.



The victim told police they were driving in their vehicle behind a red Dodge Ram pickup truck when it came to an abrupt stop. The victim was able to avoid hitting the vehicle but said the driver of the Dodge Ram started making hand gestures out the window.



Both vehicles then resumed driving down Route 4 but the driver of the Dodge Ram then “brake checked” the victim several times. During this interaction, the victim alleged the driver of the Dodge Ram pointed lifted a shotgun and pointed it at the window in their direction.



The victim later provided police with the description of the driver, pick-up truck and license plate number.



Troopers then conducted queries of the registration plate and learned it was associated with a Dodge Ram pickup truck registered to Kenneth Mack, 64, of Harwinton. Troopers said Mack’s license plate picture matched the description of the suspect in the alleged road rage incident.



A trooper then drove by Mack’s home address and observed a Dodge Ram pickup truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Shortly thereafter, troopers detained Mack at his home.



Mack spoke with police about the allegations and said he owned firearms including a shotgun but denied carrying one in his truck.



When troopers asked Mack about the allegations, he admitted an incident took place involving the exchange of hand gestures and words only. Police said Mack alleged that he had to defend himself but did not provide additional details on the comment.



Search warrants for Mack’s truck and home were then authorized by the court. During the execution of the warrants, two firearms were located and seized from Mack’s home including a 12-gauge shotgun.



Investigators then placed Mack under arrest and charged him with second-degree breach of peace, and first-degree threatening by displaying a firearm, police said.



The bail commissioner set Mack’s bond for $1 million. He was held on bond and transported to New Haven Correctional Center pending his appearance at Torrington Superior Court on Friday.