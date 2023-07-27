HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a Harwinton man on Wednesday for the suspected possession of child pornography, police said.

State police said the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce regarding a digital image suspected to be child pornography.

The Winsted Police Department confirmed the image was consistent with child pornography and identified the IP address of the device that allegedly uploaded the image.

Based on records obtained from the internet service provider associated with the IP address, the subscriber was identified as William Pirotta of Harwinton. Upon further investigation, officers learned Pirotta was being supervised by the Connecticut Office of Adult Probation and was a registered sex offender.

On April 19, probation officers conducted a home visit at Pirotta’s residence along with investigators from the Winsted Police Department and state police.

Mugshot of William Pirotta (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Probation officers located several electronic devices which were examined by the Office of Adult Probation and the State Forensic Laboratory.

Police said indications of contraband were discovered during the initial examinations of the devices and were examined by the Resident State Trooper’s Office.

Upon further examination, investigators identified 11 digital images that depicted unidentified minors and met the statuary definition of suspected child pornography.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Pirotta that was approved by Stamford Superior Court on Monday.

On Wednesday, troopers took Pirttoa into custody from his home.

He was then transported to Connecticut State Police Troop L in Litchfield, where he was processed and charged with possessing third-degree child pornography.

Pirotta was then released on a $50,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 11.