HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Harwinton man awaiting trial for participating in the Jan. 6 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol has asked a judge to drop one of his charges.

Richard Crosby Jr. pleaded not guilty to all counts last July.

On June 23 of this year his lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the count of obstruction of justice/Congress.

Legal documents argue that the count “constituted selective prosecution in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

“This is so because, but for his entry into the Senate Floor, he similarly situated to the hundreds of misdemeanor defendants who illegally entered the Capitol, milled about, and left without committing assault, property damage, or acts demonstrative of preparation,” the motion reads, later adding that the charge is already included in a separate count of illegal entry onto the Congress floor, and that adding “a more serious charge on a circumstantial theory is an unnecessary burden on Mr. Crosby calculated to punish Mr. Crosby for the highly offense symbolic value of his trespass rather than a legitimate law enforcement interest.”

He was arrested on June 3, 2021.