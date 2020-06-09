‘Hate has no home here’: Woodbury makes a statement to CT and the country following incidences of police brutality, racism

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbury looks like your typical, quiet New England town. But following acts of racism across the country and most recently the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, this small town has a big thing to say: Hate Has No Home Here.

You get to Woodbury by taking Rte. 6 into town and one of the first things you’ll see is American flags hanging from above, lining the road.

If you look closer, you’ll see another form of red, white, and blue lining sidewalks and front yards.

Signs with a powerful message: “Hate has no home here.”

They were the brainchild of Rev. Tuesday Rupp of St. Paul Episcopal Church downtown and a group of residents after she says a white supremacy group started hanging signs around town after the 2017 white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in which a man drove a vehicle into a group of people who were protesting that rally.

“That kind of racism and discrimination is not welcomed here in Woodbury,” said Rev. Rupp.

Woodbury residents initially ordered one hundred of the signs. But, after the killing of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis, Rev. Rupp said Woodbury residents ordered 200 additional signs that are on the way to town.

“I feel like we’re part of a growing national movement of understanding that all people have innate value and worth,” she said. “And we have to stand up for the rights of those and for the voices of those who have been silenced and hurt.”

“I think the signs make a statement that we’re against police brutality,” said Jon Somes, a Woodbury resident and member of St. Paul Episcopal Church. “We’re against racism. We’re against violence and that we’re for peace and love.”

Three friends from out of town told News 8 the signs give them a favorable impression of the community.

“I think it’s a fabulous idea that a town like Woodbury and a church might get together and post signs that might cause some people to pause for a moment,” said Cyndie Adamski, who was walking through the downtown area Tuesday.

Woodbury is a largely white community.

“I care because we’re all brothers and sisters and one with God,” Somes said. “I’m extremely proud of my Pastor and church community.”