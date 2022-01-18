Heating issues prompt early dismissal for entire Winchester school district

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Heating issues at a school in Winchester prompted the entire district to dismiss early on Tuesday.

According to the Winchester Public Schools Informational Facebook page, there was a “heating situation” at Batcheller School. As a result, the entire district will dismiss at 11 a.m.

“Parent pickups and walkers at all buildings will be at 10:30 a.m.,” the Facebook post read. “Students that are not picked up by 10:50 a.m. will be held in the main office. Buses will begin pickups at 11 a.m. at each school building.”

School officials said they had been working on the heating system at Batcheller all morning but were unable to get it to run effectively.

Ski Club at Pearson School is still running. Students should meet at Pearson at 3:45 p.m. with the bus leaving at 4 p.m.