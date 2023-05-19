TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thanks to the help of citizens driving on the roadway, state troopers were able to identify and locate a wrong-way driver in Torrington.

According to state police, troopers began receiving 911 calls regarding a car traveling southbound on Rt. 8 Northbound in the area of Exit 43 around 1:30 a.m.

One caller told police that the car began traveling in the right direction on Rt. 8 Northbound at Exit 44 before entering Rt. 8 southbound and traveling in an erratic manner, swerving across lanes.

Police were able to identify a car matching the witness’ description in the area of Exit 41. The driver, later identified as 67-year-old Michael Wiggins, performed a field sobriety test and failed.

Wiggins was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in proper lane, and driving the wrong-way on a divided highway.

He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and is due in court June 2.

“We thank the members of the public who did not hesitate to call 9-1-1 to report this incident,” state police said in a statement. “As always, we ask that anyone who observes a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction please keep a safe distance away and call 9-1-1 as soon as possible, as this is a true emergency.”